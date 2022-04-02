ScPrime Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $90,890.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,664,838 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

