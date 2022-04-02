SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 109,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SCWorx by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Shares of SCWorx stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.