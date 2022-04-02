Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.69.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

TSE:OVV opened at C$69.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The company has a market cap of C$17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

