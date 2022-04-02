Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,474,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

