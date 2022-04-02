Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 3,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

