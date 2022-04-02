Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,271.06

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,271.06 ($16.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($16.24). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.77), with a volume of 2,978 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.84) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($22.90).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,279.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

