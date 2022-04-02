Security National Bank Sells 480 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security National Bank cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

