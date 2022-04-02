SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

