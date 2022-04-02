Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 65,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 88,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.87.
About Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Sands (SLSDF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.