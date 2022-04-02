Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 65,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 88,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.87.

About Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

