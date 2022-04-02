Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $148.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.57.

Sempra stock opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $170.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $788,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

