Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGBAF shares. Barclays raised their price target on SES from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SES stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

