Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 614,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.32 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $120.23.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

