Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Lake Street Capital

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shares of SHPW stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 253,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.