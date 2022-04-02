Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Lake Street Capital

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of SHPW stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 253,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $12.81.
Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
