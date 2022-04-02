Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SHCR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,960. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

