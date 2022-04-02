Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.