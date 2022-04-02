Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.42) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.11) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,558 ($33.51).

Get Shell alerts:

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,119.50 ($27.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,941.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.72), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,077,285.83).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.