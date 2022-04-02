Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.96) to GBX 2,570 ($33.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,338.50.

SHEL stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Shell has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

