Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.03) to GBX 327 ($4.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.20).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.89. The stock has a market cap of £21.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.98).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

