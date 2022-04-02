Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
GPH stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 129.40 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934. The company has a market cap of £81.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 97.99 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.49.
Global Ports Company Profile (Get Rating)
