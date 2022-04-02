Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

GPH stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 129.40 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934. The company has a market cap of £81.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 97.99 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.49.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

