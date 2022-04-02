Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Increases By 27.0%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE AGCO opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.