Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Rises By 23.1%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.