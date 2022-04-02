Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Rises By 23.1%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.
In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.