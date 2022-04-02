Short Interest in CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Declines By 20.9%

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 120,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:CION traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 182,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. CION Invt has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $15.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.
CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
