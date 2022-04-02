Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Drops By 17.5%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ CSCW opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Color Star Technology by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 148,836 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Color Star Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Color Star Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

