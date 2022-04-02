Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Drops By 23.1%

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

