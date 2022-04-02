Short Interest in ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Drops By 16.3%

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 681,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
ioneer stock opened at 0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.43. ioneer has a 52-week low of 0.21 and a 52-week high of 0.64.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
