Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Declines By 20.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $101.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,584. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

