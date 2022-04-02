Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Rises By 28.5%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 749,700 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $570.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

