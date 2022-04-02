Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Drops By 19.9%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLSP opened at $1.36 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

