Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expands By 23.5%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 361,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,881. The firm has a market cap of $700.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 129,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

