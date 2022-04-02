Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expands By 23.5%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 361,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,881. The firm has a market cap of $700.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 129,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.