Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Expands By 31.6%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.