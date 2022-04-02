Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Grows By 30.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.2 days.

OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.22 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.71%. Equities analysts predict that Square Enix will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

