Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Decreases By 19.4%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
