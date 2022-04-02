Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Decreases By 19.4%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.