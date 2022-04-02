Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expands By 27.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BA stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $190.76. 4,862,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

