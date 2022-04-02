Short Interest in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Expands By 23.0%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TDW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 223,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

