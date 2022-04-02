Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Declines By 19.1%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $92,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 579,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,093. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

