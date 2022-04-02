Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at UBS Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of SIEN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 81,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 213,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

