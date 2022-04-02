SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.57 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

