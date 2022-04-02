SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.57 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
