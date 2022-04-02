Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH stock opened at $140.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.00. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

