Signaturefd LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI opened at $47.46 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

