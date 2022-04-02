Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

TKC opened at $3.85 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

