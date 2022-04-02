Signaturefd LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.