Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,888 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $3,525,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 2,247,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

