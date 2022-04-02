Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 251,401 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

