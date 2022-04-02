Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 289,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,602. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after buying an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.