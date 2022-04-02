Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ SBTX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

