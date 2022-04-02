Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.
NASDAQ SBTX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $45.50.
About Silverback Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
