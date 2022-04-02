Simmons Bank Buys 404 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $7,363,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $181.92. 636,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,508. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.27. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

