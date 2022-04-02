Simmons Bank Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kroger by 7,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 861,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 4,232,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

