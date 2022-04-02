Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.58. 3,456,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

