Simmons Bank Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $373.47. 4,644,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

