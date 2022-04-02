Simmons Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,745,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,016,051. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

